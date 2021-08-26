Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

IXC opened at $24.65 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.