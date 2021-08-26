Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KLPEF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale lowered Klépierre from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Klépierre stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

