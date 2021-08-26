KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.89.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,882,242 shares of company stock worth $137,432,853 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,137,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

