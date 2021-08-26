Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 12,785 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $61,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 420,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $374.12. The stock had a trading volume of 363,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,601. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,034,482. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

