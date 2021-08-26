Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 897 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $231.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $232.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

