Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

