Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $126.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.93. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

