Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $14.17 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16,178.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,573,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.50. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.