Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $18.48 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 51,154,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,841,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $354.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.