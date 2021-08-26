Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Truist Financial by 60.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

