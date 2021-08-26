Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 196,939 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,939 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up approximately 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.51% of GoDaddy worth $75,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,119. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

