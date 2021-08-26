Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 407 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 43.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 136,927 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,348. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

