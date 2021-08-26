Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires Shares of 92,033 Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.20% of Radware as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Radware by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Radware by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.