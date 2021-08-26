Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KUBTY. Nomura cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of Kubota stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $86.31 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04.
About Kubota
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
