Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KUBTY. Nomura cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Kubota stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $86.31 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

