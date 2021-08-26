Lake Point Wealth Management Buys Shares of 348 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

