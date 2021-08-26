Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.60 target price for the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.60.

Lancashire stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

