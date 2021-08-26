Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LDSCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LDSCY stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4666 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

