Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 19,621 Shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.49% of Galileo Acquisition worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 328,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,618 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 86.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,055,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,552 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 606.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65,264 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 376.6% during the first quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 19.0% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 626,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100,009 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Galileo Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GLEO opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

