Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 45,863 Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

RUTH opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. Research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.