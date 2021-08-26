Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 46.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 399,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,104.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $101,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE opened at $4.06 on Thursday. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $388.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

