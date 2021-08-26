Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 15,126 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,050,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $150.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.