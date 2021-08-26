Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $506,000 Position in Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.43% of Consonance-HFW Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Consonance-HFW Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consonance-HFW Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consonance-HFW Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consonance-HFW Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Consonance-HFW Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

CHFW stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

