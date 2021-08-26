Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 545.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 87,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

