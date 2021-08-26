Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LCI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 31,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,250. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Farber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lannett stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.72% of Lannett worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

