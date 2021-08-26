LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €80.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.00 ($82.35).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €59.00 ($69.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.46.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

