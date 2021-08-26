LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $814,474.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $814,474.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00122170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00154279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,378.96 or 1.00057902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.84 or 0.01026031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.89 or 0.06681700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.