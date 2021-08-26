Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Tops $0.0046

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.30 million and $998,759.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00125896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00158161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,826.71 or 1.00077056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.01 or 0.01049433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.93 or 0.06585338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.