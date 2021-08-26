Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $227.00

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.97), with a volume of 1531055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.90).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 92.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201.03.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

