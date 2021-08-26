Lee Financial Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.97. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

