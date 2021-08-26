Lee Financial Co Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.81. The stock had a trading volume of 325,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,637. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

