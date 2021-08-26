Lee Financial Co Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lee Financial Co cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after buying an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.75. 5,085,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,340,901. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

