Lee Financial Co Purchases 430 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

CRBN stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,666. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $126.26 and a 1-year high of $170.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.46.

