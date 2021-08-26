LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading Down 6.3%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16. 23,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,482,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,557 shares of company stock worth $236,440. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

