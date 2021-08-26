LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.35 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%.
LexinFintech stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in LexinFintech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 156.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of LexinFintech worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
