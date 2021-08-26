LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.35 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%.

LexinFintech stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LexinFintech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 156.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of LexinFintech worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

LX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.12.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

