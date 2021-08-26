Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Raised to $267.00 at Pivotal Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price upped by analysts at Pivotal Research from $226.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $187.27 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $188.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,832,000 after buying an additional 704,504 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

