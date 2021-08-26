Liberum Capital Boosts Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 625

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHB. started coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 588 ($7.68).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

LON SHB opened at GBX 649.50 ($8.49) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 600.47. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.