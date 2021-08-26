Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LCUT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LCUT opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $394.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $37,825.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,624,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,453 shares of company stock valued at $148,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 199.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

