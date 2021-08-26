Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $49.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.77 million.Limoneira also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.180-$0.230 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 2,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $290.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78, a PEG ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,893 shares of company stock worth $124,804 in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

