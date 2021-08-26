Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report sales of $44.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.10 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $1.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,239.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $125.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $144.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $366.75 million, with estimates ranging from $316.70 million to $415.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million.

LIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,147,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $5,632,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

