Linear Price Tops $0.0556 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Linear has a market cap of $222.60 million and approximately $43.82 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00761840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00098422 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,002,576,234 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

