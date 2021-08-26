Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 4.5%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 11,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,131,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.
LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
