Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 4.5%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 11,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,131,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

