Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 2,153.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRENY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 18,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. Lojas Renner has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.