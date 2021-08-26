Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) traded down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.83 and last traded at $39.83. 124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 81,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $843.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

