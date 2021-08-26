LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,774,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $251,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 18.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,708,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 53.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 21.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,729,000 after acquiring an additional 177,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of INGR traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.58. 1,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,836. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

