LSV Asset Management Sells 210,080 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 210,080 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.39% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $302,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $2,004,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,082 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $5.75 on Thursday, reaching $135.35. The company had a trading volume of 197,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $134.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DKS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.