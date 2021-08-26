Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luminar Technologies.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,984,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

