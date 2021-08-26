Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,906,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZR opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

