Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$14.34 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.07.

LUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

