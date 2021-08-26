Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Up 442.3% in August

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 442.3% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS CNONF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,222. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
About Lynx Global Digital Finance
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.