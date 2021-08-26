Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Up 442.3% in August

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 442.3% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CNONF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,222. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

