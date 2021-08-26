Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Has $272,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises about 0.2% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after acquiring an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,188 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

